The trial related to the alleged 2017 slaying of Adam Messier, has been postponed, as defense attorneys have either received or are expecting to receive plea offers.

Brandon Flaherty, Donavan Elliot Alianza Carriaga and Curtis James Blas appeared Friday afternoon before Presiding Judge Alberto C. Lamorena in the Superior Court of Guam for a pretrial conference hearing.

As trial was expected to begin Dec. 5, according to Post files, Flaherty's attorney Randall Cunliffe said he had received a plea offer from the Office of the Attorney General on the day of the hearing, but did not have time to consult with Flaherty.

Blas' and Carriaga's attorneys, Terrence Timblin and Samuel Teker, respectively, subsequently told Lamorena they also were expecting offers, but had yet to receive them.

In light of the new information, Lamorena decided to postpone the trial date, however, he scheduled the defendants and their lawyers to meet again Nov. 30.

Flaherty, Blas and Carriaga were charged with murder in connection with the disappearance of Messier in 2017.

Messier's remains were found at a ranch area in Yigo in October 2021.

According to charging documents, the three men attacked Messier and Flaherty was accused of holding Messier down as Carriaga and Blas beat and strangled him.

The men told investigators they disposed of the body in a large trash bag, documents state.

Since then, Flaherty and Carriaga were released from prison while Blas remains confined at the Department of Corrections.