The trial for three men charged in connection to the death of Adam Messier is scheduled to begin in May.

Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena III called defendants Curtis Blas, Donavan Elliot Alianza Carriaga and Brandon Flaherty to appear in the Superior Court of Guam Wednesday morning as a follow-up to a hearing held Nov. 18.

In that hearing, Flaherty's attorney, Randall Cunliffe, said he received a plea offer for his client, who is charged with murder. However, he had not had time to review it.

Since then, Cunliffe explained he reviewed and sent a reply - with a counteroffer - to the prosecuting attorney assigned to the case, Assistant Attorney General Leonardo Rapadas, who was present in Lamorena's courtroom.

As for Blas and Carriaga, their attorneys Terrence Timblin and Samuel Teker, respectively, said they each received plea offers. However, they stated that they still needed to go over the plea offers with their clients. Timblin and Teker both told the judge that they had not received plea offers yet in the previous hearing.

Lamorena allowed the parties to review the offers and scheduled another hearing for March 10 and set trial for May 22.

Flaherty, Blas and Carriaga were charged with murder in connection with the disappearance of Messier in 2017.

Messier's remains were found at a ranch in Yigo in October 2021.

According to the charging documents, the three men attacked Messier. Flaherty was accused of holding Messier down as Carriaga and Blas beat and strangled him.

The men told investigators they disposed of the body in a large trash bag, documents state.

Since then, Flaherty and Carriaga were released while Blas remains confined at the Department of Corrections.