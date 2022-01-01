Hobbyists looking for treasure, trinkets and maybe artifacts, or just making use of a metal detector received as a gift, have been drawn to beaches along Tumon Bay that were once the playground for droves of tourists before the COVID-19 pandemic stopped Guam's more than 1.5 million tourists a year from visiting during the last two years.

Tourism's pandemic pause has turned into an opportunity for local residents to spend some quiet, relaxing time on Guam beaches.

For members of the Palomo family, treasure hunting also gave them a chance to pick up litter as they moved along the shore.