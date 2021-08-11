A recently-formed tropical depression 16W located northeast of the Marshall Islands has caught the attention of meteorologists.

The National Weather Service said 16W will pass just to the north of the northernmost atolls of the Marshall Islands and then continue west toward the Marianas.

Fortunately, all guidance currently keeps 16W weak with environmental conditions not the most favorable for intensification in the long run.

Northern Marshall Islands

Strongest winds will be found north of the center of 16W, but its passage will bring west winds across much of the central/northern Marshalls.

Northern atolls will see seas increasing about 2-4 feet Friday and Saturday.

Mariana Islands

Current forecast trends show either a weak 16W or remnant circulation/surface trough passing near the Marianas early next week.

Rain/thunderstorms currently expected to increase around Tuesday with winds possibly becoming gusty at times.

Seas are expected to rise to between 4 and 6 feet early next week.

Residents should monitor 16W. The NWS will continue to update the community.

For all the latest forecasts: https://www.weather.gov/gum/PublicForecasts.