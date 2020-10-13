A man convicted in a case involving 35 grams of meth and 1.5 grams cocaine was spared from having to spend another day in prison following his sentencing hearing in the Superior Court of Guam on Monday.

Steven Holbrook, who pleaded guilty to four counts of possession of Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver as a first-degree felony, was sentenced to five years in the Department of Corrections for each count. The prison term, however, was suspended and Holbrook was given credit for time served, according to Judge Anita Sukola.

“I pretty much lost everything including my family and in the last few years I have just been trying to get that back everyday,” said Holbrook. “I’m very sorry for any pain and trouble I have caused anyone.”

He was placed on a three-year special parole.

Sukola expressed concern that the Guam Police Department’s Mandana Drug Task Force used Holbrook for multiple drug operations prior to arresting him on drug charges.

“They used him four times before being charged knowing good and well he had the goodies on him well in advance,” said Sukola.

The court noted that based on Holbrook’s cooperation and character that he is not likely to reoffend.

Holbrook and co-defendant Jovida Ann Cruz Pangelinan were arrested in 2018 after police questioned them about a prior drug raid at a Mongmong residence.

On July 19, 2018, police executed a search warrant at the Yigo residence of Holbrook and Pangelinan, and found 35 grams of meth, 1.5 grams of cocaine and more than $21,000 cash, court documents state.

Pangelinan pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

Both admitted to selling meth, documents state.