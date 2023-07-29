Meth convict charged in federal court

A woman placed on five years probation in 2020 for possession of methamphetamine was accused in federal court of distributing meth twice this year.

On Wednesday in the District Court of Guam, an unsealed indictment showed Susan O'Connor Mata was charged with two counts of distribution of methamphetamine hydrochloride.

Mata, also known as "Sue Korean" or "Sue Kim," was charged with distributing meth on April 19 and May 3, according to the indictment, which doesn't detail her alleged actions.

The indictment also included a notice to forfeit, if convicted, three Samsung cellphones that may have been used "in any manner or part, to commit, or to facilitate the commission of, the offenses."

Any proceeds obtained as a result of the offenses also may be subject to forfeiture, according to the indictment.

Federal court records show Mata was indicted July 19 and made her first appearance in court Tuesday.

At the hearing, Mata pleaded not guilty to the charges and was placed on conditional release. Mata's release conditions include not possessing a firearm or using drugs, submitting to drug tests and participating in substance abuse therapy or a counseling program.

Guilty plea

In February 2020, Mata pleaded guilty in the Superior Court of Guam to drug charges following a traffic stop in 2018.

According to Post files, Mata was pulled over by police while driving in Astumbo, and allegedly "appeared nervous" and was unable to provide identification.

Police reportedly found a quarter-pound of meth, $11,446 cash and marijuana during the traffic stop.

She was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

The details of Mata's plea agreement were under seal, but after Judge Anita Sukola accepted the plea, Mata was given a two-year suspended prison sentence with credit for time served and placed on five years of probation.

According Post files, Mata's defense attorney at the time told the court during her sentencing hearing that Mata had since set goals for herself, received peer support from TOHGE Guam and wanted to help others dealing with similar problems.