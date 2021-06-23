Two of the four people who were investigated and charged in federal court for their part in an attempt to smuggle drugs into Guam through the U.S. Postal Service heard their fates in the District Court of Guam on Tuesday.

Mark Mayo was sentenced to 10 years, while Daniel Topasna Pangelinan received 41 months in federal prison.

Both appeared during separate sentencing hearings held before Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.

The two, along with Lovelia Mendoza and Joseph R. Roman II, were each charged in federal court after they participated in a scheme to distribute meth between April and May 2018. Mendoza and Roman await sentencing.

Mayo was the only one who took his case to trial. A jury found him guilty of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride and attempted possession of methamphetamine hydrochloride with intent to distribute.

The three others took a plea deal with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“I’ve had a lot of time to reflect,” said Mayo, as he asked the court for mercy. “I am willing to take full responsibility for my actions.”

“Obviously, you have a drug addiction,” said Tydingco-Gatewood. “You can still pull it together. You just have to work hard at it.”

The court decided to go with defense attorney Jon Ramos’ recommendation to have his client spend 10 years in prison for the crime.

The defense was seeking to have Mayo serve less time. They continued to argue that he didn't know there was nearly 1 pound of meth inside the package he was asked to pick up.

The judge denied that request for leniency after agreeing with the prosecutor that Mayo had not been truthful.

Assistant US Attorney Laura Sambataro recommended Mayo serve nearly 14 years in prison.

Mayo intends to appeal his sentencing.

41 months

His co-conspirator, Pangelinan, has previously pleaded guilty to attempted possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride.

Federal prosecutors recommended that Pangelinan get 45 months, while defense attorney Leilani Lujan agreed with U.S. Probation’s recommended 41-month sentence.

“He gave the most cooperation. His actions, in this case, are the poster child for substantial assistance…the information he gave led to the immediate arrest of his co-conspirators,” said Sambataro.

“I think we should take that to heart,” said Lujan. “Not only did he cooperate from the very beginning. He also participated in numerous debriefings…thanks to his cooperation and being listed as a witness to the government, Mr. Roman and Ms. Lovelia pleaded guilty.”

Pangelinan, a U.S. Army veteran, showed remorse in the courtroom prior to getting the 41-month sentence with credit for time served.

“I did go on the wrong track. I just tried to make it better when I got back,“ said Pangelinan. “Here I am at the time of my life with ill fortune and a sense of loss in a position that only I placed myself. I tried to understand my wrongdoings. I am ashamed and definitely not proud of it. I am very sorry for my actions, but most especially, sorry for hurting the ones I love…The only thing I hold on to now in my heart is hope that one day in due time I can give my time and appreciate the time with the people that matter truly and dearly in my life.”

Both Mayo and Pangelinan requested to be held in a facility in Sheridan, Oregon, and to participate in a drug treatment program.

Waiting for sentencing

Roman also appeared before Tydingco-Gatewood on Tuesday morning for sentencing.

He had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride.

However, the court decided to delay the hearing until Roman completes the program with the Lighthouse Recovery Center.

Defense attorney Jay Arriola did not object to the delay, as his client is set to graduate from the program on Aug. 23.

“Every time my defendants get close to graduation somehow they sabotage themselves. I am not saying that may be your case. But sometimes I feel like they just want to go back to prison,” Tydingco-Gatewood said. “It would be to your benefit to complete the program. You have to do it to the very end to the day that you graduate.”

It was said in court that Roman is the least culpable among the four charged in the case.

He is scheduled to appear back in court for sentencing on Aug. 24.

Mendoza, who had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride, awaits sentencing, as well.

She faces at least 10 years in prison, according to the plea agreement.

Drug scheme

According to Post files, Pangelinan and Roman had picked up the package from the Barrigada Post Office before realizing they were being followed by federal agents.

Mendoza agreed to have Mayo meet the pair to pick up the package of drugs so he could deliver it to her.

The package, which was already replaced by investigators with a sham and a tracking device, was placed on the side of the road for Mayo.

During Mayo’s trial, Sambataro played an audio recording of Mayo being questioned by federal agents at the time of his arrest. Mayo was heard stating that former Yona Mayor Jesse Blas helped him have two warrants vacated at the Adult Probation Services.