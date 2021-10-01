Eric M. Aponik said in court he hasn't used methamphetamine in more than four years and nine months.

But the criminal activities he was involved in for years – dealing drugs, amassing firearms while being a felon, and money laundering – led him to the moment on Thursday when he found out he'd be going to federal prison, and that he'd lose his home and luxury items.

District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood sentenced the 47-year-old drug dealer to serve eight years in a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.

He will be given credit for time served.

Aponik's drug operation ran for at least four years, during which he would receive about 100 grams of meth a week from a supplier in California.

He told the feds the drugs sold for about $400 per gram.

Tydingco-Gatewood calculated that his drug sales totaled about $8,320,000 in that time frame.

"That is astonishing," Tydingco-Gatewood said. "The consequence of meth is terrible for someone like you and members of our community."

His plea deal with the government included a wealth of items being confiscated, including 30 firearms, 11 cars and motorcycles, 62 Louis Vuitton handbags, hundreds of pieces of jewelry, six televisions, two computers, six Gucci bags, 12 watches, four Bose speakers, eight bars of silver, and his equity in his house and land in Ordot-Chalan Pago.

'I would've never signed it'

Before hearing his fate, Aponik became upset inside the courtroom after he realized what he would be losing.

"If I ever read this plea agreement, Your Honor, I would've never signed it," said Aponik. "(Attorney) David Lujan came to me with the very back page and said, 'Sign this and I will get you out of prison.'"

Aponik signed the plea agreement in February 2017. Lujan withdrew from the case in October 2020 after he discovered a conflict of interest.

"I never used drug proceeds for the house," Aponik said. "But, this is nobody else's fault but my own."

"It's very rare a defendant would come before me and say, 'I didn't know what I was signing,'" Tydingco-Gatewood said. "What you say is very damning. It's very serious. ... No matter what, you are facing time today. If your plea of guilty is withdrawn then you are going to face even more time. That is a fact. I am trying to be very upfront with you."

The court took a brief recess before returning to complete Aponik's sentencing.

Aponik decided to testify in private, so the court sealed the hearing from the public.

A judicial recommendation was made for him to serve his time at the Sheridan Federal Correctional Institution in Oregon.

He will remain out of prison while awaiting the official designation of his prison facility.

Drugs, money and guns

Aponik has pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and engaging in monetary transactions from unlawful activity.

He admitted that he was involved in a conspiracy to distribute meth with Vincent Rios, a supplier in California, and four others between January 2013 and January 2017.

Eric Aponik's wife, Verlyn Marie Terlaje Aponik, was sentenced earlier this year to 37 months in prison after she admitted to permitting her husband, a felon, to carry the firearms into their Chalan Pago residence.

In December 2016, law enforcement discovered that Eric Aponik was in possession and control of the firearms his wife had purchased.