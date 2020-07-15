Joshua John Untalan Mesa, convicted in a meth distribution case, got married to the mother of his youngest child before being taken away to begin serving his time in a Bureau of Prisons facility in Oregon.

Mesa was sentenced Tuesday to 51 months with credit for the 27 months he has already served. That means he has two years before he gets out of prison.

District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood agreed to officiate the wedding of Mesa and his fiancée inside her courtroom. The couple was instructed to stand a distance apart from each other and were not allowed to touch.

It was the alternative to Mesa's request to be released for a couple of days, so he could get hitched and spend time with his children before leaving.

The ceremony was not open to the public, but during sentencing, Mesa shared his remorse with the court for his crime.

“Just over two years ago, I was arrested and charged here ... at the time I was upset at myself. I was scared I was going to lose my family and it felt like my whole world was falling apart,” said Mesa. “I stand here before this court with my own wrongdoing. I am guilty. I should not and will not ever commit a crime again.”

Mesa said his faith has helped him along the way.

“For all those affected and the community, please forgive me for my trespasses,” he said. “I am going to continue bettering myself from this.”

He apologized to his family members who were present at the sentencing hearing.

Tydingco-Gatewood noted Mesa has 16 arrests and eight convictions in his criminal record.

“I’d rather you turn to God than turn to drugs,” said Tydingco-Gatewood. “I hope you do pull it together. It’s time for you to step up to the plate and be a role model for your children and change your life now.”

A judicial recommendation was made for Mesa to serve his time in Sheridan, Oregon, and to participate in a drug treatment program.

“He wants to live a drug-free life,” said defense attorney Peter Perez. “He’s open to new opportunities to learn, have a career, and take life in a new direction.”

Mesa will be placed on five years of supervised release once he gets out of prison.

Guilty plea

He pleaded guilty in December 2019 to attempted possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

On April 19, 2018, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service discovered 56 grams of methamphetamine inside a package addressed to a residence on Taigigao Road in Agana Heights.

An undercover Postal Service inspector posing as a letter carrier delivered the package to Mesa, who later took the parcel to a home in Chalan Pago.

When law enforcement approached the residence and found Mesa inside holding the package, he allegedly fled the scene and ran into the jungle where he was later found on a tree, appearing to be suffering from heat exhaustion, court documents state.