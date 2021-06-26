A man who admitted his part in a drug operation conducted out of a LeoPalace Resort hotel room in Yona in 2020 was sentenced to serve 70 months in federal prison.

Defendant Darrell Jake Guerrero, 30, appeared before District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Friday.

“Why do I have this going on here day after day after day seeing nice, young, local men, first-time offenders getting involved in drugs? What happened along the way?” Tydingco-Gatewood said.

“My addiction,” said Guerrero.

Guerrero was in court last month for sentencing, but the hearing was continued to allow parties more time to review prison phone recordings that apparently captured the defendant allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into the Department of Corrections.

In those calls, references to methamphetamine were coded, and "DVDs" was the term used for the drug, Assistant US Attorney Laura Sambataro argued.

The prosecution recommended an 80-month sentence.

The U.S. Probation Office recommended 70 months.

“He stands before this court very much mamahlao, but still very remorseful indeed and willing to try,” said defense attorney Jay Arriola. “However, the court considers the tape recordings – whether it’s continuing distribution or access to drug activity either inside or outside the facility – again we emphasize the addiction is the root of the problem as it is with all these cases.”

“Meth is really addicting, isn’t it?” Tydingco-Gatewood said.

“Yes, Your Honor,” Guerrero said. “I need help.”

“There’s just too many of these defendants that come through my court like this,” she said. “Darrell, you can get your life in order. It’s not too late. You are still young.”

Guerrero was given credit for the 536 days he already served.

The court recommended he serve his time at a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility in Sheridan, Oregon.

He will also be placed on three years of supervised release.

“You wasted how many years of your life. Get it together,” Tydingco-Gatewood said. “Have a goal in life. Can you do that?”

“Yes, Your Honor,” Guerrero said.

The case involved a total of 330.46 grams of methamphetamine, which authorities believe had a street value of between $60,000 and $90,000.

Guerrero’s co-conspirator Patrick Anthony Bitonio Manibusan, 38, also pleaded guilty to possession of meth with intent to distribute and was sentenced earlier this week to 37 months in federal prison.