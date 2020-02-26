Meth dealer spared from prison after sealed plea deal

Susan O'Connor Mata won’t have to spend any time in prison after a Superior Court of Guam judge on Monday gave her a two-year suspended prison sentence with credit for time served.

Judge Anita Sukola placed Mata on five years of probation.

Details of her plea agreement with the government have not been made public. The agreement was filed under seal.

It’s unclear what charge Mata has been convicted of in the case.

In 2018, Mata was caught with meth, marijuana and thousands of dollars in cash after being pulled over by Guam police.

She was initially charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

During the traffic stop, officers discovered a quarter-pound of meth, a small quantity of marijuana, baggies and $11,446 in cash after Mata agreed to a search of her car, court documents state.

According to court records, defense attorney Jeffery Moots told the court during sentencing that Mata has since set goals for herself, received peer support from TOHGE Guam and would like to continue to help others dealing with similar problems.

She is scheduled back in court for a progress hearing on May 11.