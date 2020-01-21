A woman who admitted to conspiring to bring methamphetamine from California to Guam has asked a federal judge to grant her leniency for her cooperation and consider the “threat of serious harm” for her assistance to the government.

Lucille U. Torres, 43, is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday. She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine in June 2017.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years behind bars, but the U.S. Attorney’s Office is looking to recommend a sentence of between 57 and 71 months, giving her credit for her cooperation.

According to court documents, Torres aided, abetted and participated in a conspiracy to bring methamphetamine to Guam in shipments in the mail.

Approximately 680 grams of meth were seized by law enforcement on Guam on March 22, 2017 as part of the shipments of drugs. Torres admitted that she had arranged for a relative of hers to receive some of these packages at her place of business.

Torres’ lawyer Curtis Van de Veld said she believes she’s entitled to an additional reduction in her sentence, because she doesn’t believe the current reduction adequately reflects the extent of the cooperation.

“Defendant has been in protective confinement most of the time of her confinement due to the detention of the family member and others who have threatened to cause extreme physical harm for her perceived cooperation,” wrote Van de Veld. “The threat of serious harm continues and will continue when she is released from prison.”

Torres would like to be sentenced to between 41 and 51 months, Van de Veld wrote.