A man was arrested early Tuesday morning in Inalåhan after police pulled over his vehicle and allegedly found methamphetamine.

Officers stopped the vehicle, which was being driven by 31-year-old Elery Jay San Nicolas Fonseca, on Apman Drive off Route 4 in Inalåhan around 1:30 a.m., according to Guam Police Department spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella.

The officers found an undisclosed amount of meth, and discovered the vehicle did not match its license plate.

Fonseca was arrested on suspicion of illegal possession of a controlled substance; unregistered vehicle; certificate, license plate forgery or fraud; mandatory insurance; and defective license plate lamp.

He was booked and released, and the case was forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General for prosecution.