A traffic stop for an expired registration tag led police to the seizure of methamphetamine and a loaded firearm.

Officers executed the stop of a white Buick Encore on Wednesday afternoon.

The driver, identified as Eli Charfauros Quintanilla, 33, did not have a driver’s license and allegedly refused to provide his birthdate or home address, court documents state.

When Quintanilla and his passenger, John Mark Reyes Velbis, 35, exited the vehicle, officers noticed a firearm sticking out from under the passenger seat, documents state.

The 9 mm pistol contained seven bullets in the magazine, documents state.

Both Quintanilla and Velbis told police they did not possess a firearms license and they denied ownership of the gun, court documents state.

Police also found a waist pouch that contained an improvised glass pipe with meth residue, and a small bag that contained a white substance that tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine.

The two defendants were arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a firearm without a firearms identification card.