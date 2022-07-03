Two cases were recently unsealed in federal court detailing the drugs found in two separate packages mailed into Guam.

A warrant was executed on Jan. 25, on a parcel sent from Vacaville, California to an address in Sånta Rita-Sumai.

It contained 936 grams of methamphetamine.

A separate package searched on Oct. 4, 2021, resulted in the feds finding four grams of marijuana. The parcel was sent from Citrus Heights, California to an address on University Drive in Mangilao.

No charges have been filed in connection with the cases.