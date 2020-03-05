A 36-year-old man told police he smoked methamphetamine because it takes his mind off being homeless.

Anthony Joseph Quichocho was arrested after police conducted a traffic stop on Tuesday morning.

Officers saw the vehicle had a current registration tag on the license plates, but when they ran the vehicle identification number, they discovered the car's original license plates had been confiscated for a violation.

Quichocho was told to exit the vehicle and allegedly confessed to having an improvised glass pipe in the driver's side door.

During a search of the vehicle, police found the glass pipe with meth residue and two small resealable bags containing the drug, court documents state.

Quichocho allegedly told police he took the license plate from an abandoned vehicle after his plates were confiscated in January.

He was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and felony vehicle identification.