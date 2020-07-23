Four men were arrested on various drug charges during the multiagency drug raid along Sgt. Roy T. Damian Street in Maite on Wednesday.

Authorities seized suspected methamphetamine, prescription pills, firearms and cash during the execution of a search warrant.

Guam Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao said Special Investigation Division detectives conducted a raid on Wednesday afternoon at one of the apartments relative to an ongoing drug investigation.

"Officers discovered suspected drug paraphernalia, suspected methamphetamine, assorted prescription pills, US currency, firearms and an unknown white powdery substance," said Tapao.

Out of an abundance of caution, detectives evacuated the apartment complex and called in the Guam Fire Department's Hazardous Response Team to assist with evidence collection.

Tapao said the scene was deemed safe shortly after 11:30pm.

Brandon Rufus Chandler, 31; Pierson Key Cruz, 26; Uriah Cruz Kuper, 21; and Michael Gregory Rosal Jr., 29, were arrested and charged with illegal possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Tapao said an investigation is still underway and tests have been conducted to identify the white powdery substance.