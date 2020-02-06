Meth sisters await sentencing

A status hearing was canceled in the District Court of Guam on Wednesday for one of two sisters indicted on federal charges of:

• conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride;

• attempted possession with intent to distribute; and

• distribution of methamphetamine hydrochloride.

Veronica L. Untalan, who pleaded guilty, will proceed to sentencing, court records state.

She and her sister, Maria E.L. Untalan, were indicted in May 2019. Maria Untalan pleaded guilty to her part in the case and is scheduled to be sentenced on April 13.

According to court documents, the women conspired with others to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine beginning in April 2018.

Court records show Veronica Untalan took a plea deal with the federal government in July 2019. However, the plea agreement is not publicly available, as a portion of her case has been sealed.

The court hasn’t scheduled a date for her sentencing.