A man who admitted to his part in a conspiracy to smuggle 10 pounds of methamphetamine to Guam from the Philippines, California and elsewhere turned himself in to federal authorities Thursday after being accused of failing at least seven drug tests and not showing up to two recent drug tests.

Joseph Caballero was scheduled to appear Thursday before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo to answer to the violations filed by the U.S. Probation Office.

It’s alleged that Caballero tested positive for using meth multiple times between June 24 and Nov. 29.

The hearing was continued to Jan. 6, 2022, but Caballero was ordered to turn himself over to the custody of the Department of Corrections by midday Thursday.

Caballero had to spend additional time in prison after he admitted to using meth in 2020.

In 2014, Caballero was sentenced to two years in the custody of the U.S. Bureau of Prisons and five years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth. Caballero said during the trial that he performed odd jobs in a wide-scale drug conspiracy headed by Mateo Sardoma Jr. and that Caballero distributed less than 1 gram of meth, Post files state.