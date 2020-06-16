Federal drug defendant Lucille Torres spends 23 hours each day in her cell at the Department of Corrections.

It was said during her sentencing hearing in the District Court of Guam on Monday that she is being held in protective confinement while she awaits resolution of her case.

Torres, who admitted three years ago that she had arranged for a relative to receive mailed packages containing large quantities of methamphetamine, has since cooperated with the federal government.

Her cooperation has led to the prosecution of several other drug defendants. It was said during the hearing that she remains in protective confinement for her safety.

Torres admitted that she tried to smuggle the drugs from California to Guam.

At least 680 grams of meth was seized by law enforcement on March 22, 2017, Post files state.

But Torres will now have to wait nearly a month before she finds out how long she could spend in the Bureau of Prisons.

During the hearing before Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood, defense attorney Curtis Vandeveld again argued his client has provided substantial assistance to the federal government in several other drug cases.

He asked the court for a 41-month sentence.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Sambataro, however, recommended a sentence of between 57 and 71 months, giving Torres credit for her cooperation.

The hearing was continued to allow the defense time to review more evidence investigators have related to the case.

Sentencing for Torres is now set for July 13.