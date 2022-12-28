A man who pleaded guilty to smuggling 2 pounds of methamphetamine was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

Fritz Ventura Tady Ganzon, 40, appeared Tuesday morning in the District Court of Guam, facing between 10 and 12 years in prison for a scheme to fly with meth from the Philippines to Guam in 2017.

Ganzon's attorney, Cynthia Ecube, argued her client should receive less than the given range due to his circumstances growing up.

"At 9 (years old) he watched his uncle, who was his father's older brother, get into a heated argument, which resulted in my client observing his father being shot to death," Ecube said. She explained that after Ganzon moved from Guam to the Philippines, he was bullied in school and abused by his stepmother.

Ecube said Ganzon never had a father figure, which led to his use of drugs.

"Had he had a really strong father figure – and if he had that to try and get through the trauma of losing his father and helping him to grow up, give him good guidance so that he wasn't going to be physically abused by his paternal stepgrandmother, and not be bullied in school – perhaps he'd be a different person," Ecube told Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.

In response, the prosecution argued that Ganzon, being an organizer in the smuggling scheme and having prior convictions in the Superior Court of Guam, warranted a 136-month sentence, or about 11 years, to "deter others from engaging in a criminal conspiracy."

"It is, Your Honor, a significant amount of drugs," said Assistant United States Attorney Rosetta San Nicolas. "The defendant's activity started in the Philippines, ended here in Guam, and involved other people."

After hearing the arguments, Ganzon addressed the court and said, "I would like to say sorry to the people of Guam for what I've done."

Tydingco-Gatewood ultimately denied Ecube's request for a sentence lower than the minimum of 121 months because of the scheme he pleaded guilty to in addition to the prior drug convictions in the Superior Court.

"It wasn't just a small amount. It was a large amount of drugs, and the court is also concerned that your client has a prior offense," Tydingco-Gatewood told Ecube before giving Ganzon the minimum, with credit for time served, because of his cooperation in the case.

With the 121-month sentence, subtracting 25 months credit for time served, Ganzon will spend about eight more years in federal prison.

Smuggling scheme

Ganzon smuggled drugs from the Philippines to Guam between Jan. 1 and June 24, 2017, court documents state.

The scheme involved Ganzon's co-actor Joel Po Ymballa meeting Ganzon in the Philippines to deliver $9,000 in cash before flying back to Guam together. On the way back, Ymballa carried a suitcase with about a kilogram (2.2 pounds) of meth, before the drugs were detected by dogs at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport, according to court documents.

Ymballa was sentenced in May 2021 to 37 months in prison after pleading guilty.