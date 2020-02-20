Meth smuggler sentenced to 27 months

A man who admitted to smuggling 54.5 grams of meth through the U.S. Postal Service was sentenced to 27 months in the Bureau of Prisons.

Robert Curtis Lujan Saturnio, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 or more grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, appeared in the District Court of Guam on Thursday.

“I’d just like to say I am sorry for what I’ve done,” said Saturnio. “Thank you to my family for the support they’ve given me.”

“There was a very small amount of dope in the packages,” said defense attorney Joseph Razzano. “He cooperated with the agents.”

Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood handed down the sentence at the recommendation of both parties and the U.S. Probation Office.

“It is a substantively reasonable sentence for this defendant,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Rosetta San Nicolas.

“We think it’s fair,” Razzano said. “I don’t think anyone can say he’s gotten away with anything. It shows the community the seriousness of the crime.”

Gatewood made a judicial recommendation to have him serve his time in Washington. Saturnio will self-surrender to the U.S. Marshals Service to begin serving his time in prison once a prison facility has been designated.

Drug operation

Between August and November 2014, three packages delivered to a post office on Guam and containing varying amounts of meth with a purity level of more than 94% were confiscated by Drug Enforcement Administration agents. One of the packages was addressed to "Robert Lujan" and one was addressed to "Margarita Flores." The third package was addressed to "BF Perez." The DEA confiscated a total of 54.5 grams of meth in the packages that had been sent from Washington state to Guam.

Saturnio admitted to law enforcement that he knew all three packages contained the drug.

According to the plea deal, Saturnio stated that the packages had been mailed by Chris Borja. Saturnio admitted to previously receiving meth in the mail. He stated he had agreed to distribute the drugs to Benjamin Saturnio Sr.