MHS coders win Congressional App Challenge

The Dolphins of Marianas High School came out on top of a congressional coding competition, a press release from Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Del. Gregorio “Kilili” Sablan reported.

The team of four junior students, Carson Lin, James Lin, Dip Roy, and Jaehoon Son won their district’s 2021 Congressional App Challenge, out of a total of 15 submissions from schools in the territory.

“This year’s App Challenge featured some of the most sophisticated apps that I have seen from students,” said Congressman Sablan. “Both new and experienced coders displayed thoughtfulness in their app ideas and great dedication to coding their apps according to their vision. The skills they demonstrated speaks volumes about the determination, creativity, and initiative of young coders right here in the Marianas.”

The group’s winning app, A’ayuda is a web-based tool that provides a community-driven platform for everyday people to learn and share knowledge about the CHamoru and Carolinian language.

When asked what inspired them to create the app, the students remarked: “We remember that as middle school students, making a sentence in CHamoru was really difficult, because the only resources that non-speakers got were a couple dictionaries that we could only use in the classroom and sometimes, we had to look up some words online, and most of them were inaccurate or misleading.”

Now that they’ve matured, the want to address this “big problem” for students by creating “a dedicated space, driven by the community, to help the next cycle of students to learn about the language,” the group stated in the delegate’s release.

The app will be on display in the U.S. Capitol for one year, and the students will also receive invitations to an annual reception that gives youth the chance to showcase their apps to members of Congress and professional coders.

The Congressional App Challenge is an annual coding competition for middle school and high school students hosted by Members of Congress nationwide. Students can work either individually or in a team of up to four individuals to create an app for any platform, using any coding language of their choice. Students compete only with other coders in their congressional districts. This is the sixth year that Sablan has hosted an App Challenge.

(Daily Post Staff)