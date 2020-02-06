Michael J. Bordallo appointed as Magistrate Judge at District Court

Michael J. Bordallo is the new United States Magistrate Judge for the District Court of Guam, according to an announcement from Chief U.S. District Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.

His appointment is for a term of eight years though he will be eligible for reappointment.

“The duties of a Magistrate Judge are demanding and wide-ranging in both civil and criminal cases,” according to the announcement.

Bordallo will be the sole Magistrate Judge in a district with only one District Judge. He will be assigned a broad range of both civil and criminal case duties including felony proceedings and pretrial management of felony cases, including all felony guilty plea proceedings.

A Merit Selection Panel made up of attorneys and community members were appointed to review all applications and recommend to the Court the candidates best qualified to serve as Magistrate Judge, the press release states.

“The Court thanks Merit Selection Panel chairperson, John Patrick Mason, Esq., and panel members Cynthia V. Ecube, Esq., Clyde Lemons Jr., Esq., Peter F. Perez, Esq., Andrew Serge Quenga, Esq., Juan P. Flores, Ph.D., and Ms. Antoinette D. Sanford, for their excellent service to the Court,” the release states.

Background

Judge Michael J. Bordallo received a B.B.A. in 1983 and a J.D. in 1987 from the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. He brings to the Court 22 years of judicial experience, having sat as a trial court judge for the Superior Court of Guam since March of 1998.

As a Guam jurist, he chaired the Guam judiciary's Juvenile Justice Reform Focus Area on Court Language and served as co-chairperson of the Guam judiciary's subcommittees on Civil Jury Instructions and Alternative Dispute Resolution. He co-chaired the Judiciary's 2016- 2019 Strategic Plan Focus Area on Access to Courts and Delivery of Services which focused on improving pro se litigants’ access to the courts and served on the Guam Board of Law Examiners Drafting and Grading Committee.

An advocate of alternative dispute resolution, he began a program referring civil cases to mediation. He previously served as President of the Board of Trustees for the Guam Law Library.

Prior to joining the Guam judiciary, Judge Bordallo was a private practitioner for nine years and served as an Assistant Attorney General for Guam.

Judge Bordallo believes in remaining a part of the community and has been actively involved in the local soccer organization, having served as its president, vice president, and general secretary. He currently serves as chairman of its Disciplinary Committee and as a Match Commissioner for the American Football Conference (AFC) and Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA).

Judge Bordallo is married to Carla Benito Bordallo and they have three children.

