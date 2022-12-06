Microbiologist ready to start mpox testing

As one of four vaccinated staff, Alan Mallari, a microbiologist with the Guam Public Health Laboratory, is on the front lines of mpox detection conducting testing for the virus on island.

“Our laboratory is a biosafety level two-class laboratory. As soon as we see there is a specimen to do the testing from, ... it's safe to perform it,” Mallari said, noting he is at ease with the risk of being on the front lines.

“We all do the precautions in how to safeguard ourselves here.”

Health officials around the world are keeping a close watch on mpox, previously called monkeypox, as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a public health alert earlier this year. To date, Guam has had one imported case of mpox. The local community, meanwhile, remains mpox-free.

Suspected cases

“A few weeks ago ... there were four persons under investigation that were tested here. So we sent it to our reference lab, Hawaii state laboratory, … to do the testing. All four samples were negative,” Mallari said.

He said the Department of Public Health and Social Services saw the need to localize testing to obtain faster results early on, and made immediate moves to reduce the lag in time between testing and results.

“If we are going to send the results to the Hawaii state lab, it would take one to two weeks before we can get the results. While, if it’s here in Guam Public Health laboratory, it would take, maybe, 24 hours for turnaround time,” he said.

That’s beneficial for Guam, according to Mallari, who noted other islands in the region benefit as well.

“We also help other (public health) labs on neighboring islands. Instead of having to send to Hawaii, it’s going to stop here on Guam for the testing,” said Mallari.

Testing on Guam cuts out the “middleman,” Mallari said - in this case, the Hawaii lab. According to the local microbiologist, samples tested on Guam would be sent directly to the CDC for validation and confirmation.

Testing for mpox follows guidelines and provided criteria for clinic technicians to follow while obtaining a suspected sample from a patient.

“The sample will be collected from the sites where they could see the fluid or skin lesions. The clinicians will swab them and transport that swab to the GPHL,” he said.

But before the sample is sent to GPHL for testing, territorial epidemiologist Ann Pobutsky must sign off on the person under investigation, or PUI.

“If there’s a suspect for the mpox virus, then we will give them the PUI form. Basically, the clinicians will put (on the form) all the screening tests that the epidemiologist will evaluate for testing,” Mallari said.

Once at the GPHL for testing, samples will undergo the PCR, or polymerase chain reaction, testing process.

“We have automated extraction machines here (that) we call the EZ 1. So, when we prepare it, we put solutions on the dry swab of specimen and then the automations will run the sample. As soon as we have the samples we will add the … CDC-approved solution and mix it, then put them in the PCR instrument for those samples. In an hour we will have result for those tests,” he said.

A test that is confirmed positive on Guam will be sent to the CDC.

“For (mpox), we are looking for the zoonotic virus. When we have that result, it will be a qualitative presumptive detection,” he said. “Those presumptive results will be sent to the CDC to identify, exactly, the mpox virus. But, at this point, we already know it's a zoonotic virus for DNA.”

At the point when a patient is suspected and Guam's public health lab confirms a positive, the PUI will follow protocols for isolation and treatment.