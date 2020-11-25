The Micronesia Climate Change Alliance is looking for nine weavers from U.S.-affiliated Pacific islands to help find ways to reduce cost and pollution.

The members would come from Palau, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Yap, Pohnpei, Chuuk, Kosrae, Hawaii, American Samoa and the Marshall Islands. This cohort will receive a monthly stipend for their involvement in online meetings and training throughout the year, according to a press release.

“This is a unique one-year opportunity for 9 community weavers from throughout the U.S.-affiliated Pacific islands to learn more about the Just Transition, network, develop skills, and connect climate justice efforts across our waters,” the release states.

MCCA is a member of the national network of Climate Justice Alliance, which aims to uplift efforts of front-line grassroots organizations by creating regional, Our Power Communities.

The goal of OPCs is to create living examples of how communities can put people to work transforming their localities, while reducing both cost and pollution burden for present and future generations, the release states. It unites people in the framework of the “Just Transition” which gives life to strategies to build more regenerative ways of being.

Among the duties and responsibilities are attending monthly meetings; helping to develop a narrative strategy process and build consensus on environmental justice stories for the Pacific islands; organize projects focused on building capacity; and create educational resources for Pacific islands.

Applications are due on Dec. 21. Selected applicants will be interviewed by mid-January and chosen applicants will start their positions on Feb. 4, 2021, for a one-year fellowship.

Who should apply: People who are already employed by or an active member of an organization working toward cultural preservation, climate justice, equity, indigenous sovereignty, food sovereignty, energy democracy, native media creation, environmental conservation and youth work. Preference will be given to applicants with an existing campaign or project.

Required qualifications:

• Current resident of one of the listed islands

• Reliable access to technology at least twice a month

• High school graduate

• Strong English language skills

• PayPal or Bank of Guam account

• Must be employed by or an active member of an established grassroots organization.

Preferred but not required qualifications:

• Experience in community organizing

• Bilingual or multilingual

• Strong interest in climate change or justice issues

• Storytelling skills

• Cultural and environmental knowledge of their island home