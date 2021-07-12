Micronesia Climate Change Alliance to host plant-based festival

Interested in a plant-based lifestyle?

The Micronesia Climate Change Alliance, in collaboration with AltrXEgo Entertainment and I’m into Something Good (Fuuna Cultures), are hosting a plant-based festival from 6-11 p.m. on July 30 at Oka Park-N-Play in Tamuning.

The event aims to celebrate and promote plant-based lifestyles and provide the community with information on diets impact animals, communities and adds to worldwide greenhouse gas emissions, according to a press release.

"By hosting this event, we are also looking to amplify businesses who feature plant-based items on their menu or work in areas of wellness, sustainability or animal rights," the press release states. "A study published by the Worldwide Institute found that 51% of worldwide greenhouse gas emissions can be attributed to animal agriculture. While large corporations hold more responsibility for contributing to climate change, one major action that any individual consumer could do to reduce their carbon footprint is shifting to a plant-based diet. Aside from its environmental impacts, the World Health Organization lists processed meat as a group 1 carcinogen, in the same category as cigarettes. Multiple studies have also found that cancer and disease is higher in individuals who eat a lot of meat versus those who are vegan or vegetarian."

Organizers add that adopting a plant-based diet is associated with a bevy of potential health benefits.

"There is a thriving community of people on Guam who have adopted plant-based diets and we hope for guests attending this event to see how possible and easy it is to make the switch or to at least incorporate more vegetables into their diet."

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door or at I’m into Something Good (Fuuna Cultures). For more information, call 998-2169 or email micronesiaclimatealliance@gmail.com.