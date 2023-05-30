Micronesia Mall and ASC open; GPO still closed for repairs

Residents were back to shopping and enjoying power, water and Wi-Fi post-typhoon Monday at the Agana Shopping Center and Micronesia Mall, but the Guam Premier Outlets remained closed over safety concerns.

The Micronesia Mall, before opening at 10 a.m., was already filled with shoppers, some of whom could be seen tapping into the mall's electricity with power splitters, and customers could be seen streaming in and out of Ross Dress for Less.

The mall is back to regular 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. operating hours, according to Sally Chandumal, operations and engineering manager. Facilities are running on generator power, water is running and the recently upgraded free mall Wi-Fi system is online.

Macy's is open, along with Pay-Less Supermarkets, and most of the shops in the food court are open, Chandumal said.

“Tenants have been trying to open up as well,” she said. “The challenge is that a number of tenants lack manpower due to the storm and the lack of fuel supply.”

Tango Theatres is operating, with the last show time beginning at 6:20 p.m., according to theater staff.

Agana Shopping Center was likewise open to customers Monday, though there was no final confirmation from management about operating hours as of early 2 p.m. press time.

Numerous stores were open at ASC, the floors were dry, and shoppers got a break from the heat, with the air-conditioning unit seemingly running at close to full levels.

Guam Premier Outlets

Guam Premier Outlets will be the last of the three major shopping centers to reopen following Typhoon Mawar.

“We're doing the very best we can with what we have currently to reopen safely for the public,” said shopping center manager Suzanne Perez.

Mawar caused a large amount of leaking and some cosmetic damage to GPO's exterior, she said. The roof of the structure is not concrete, Perez said.

“We do have some roof damage that we are assessing and we will get it repaired as soon as we can,” Perez said. “The other issue I think everyone's having right now, business-wise, is getting a hold of contractors that are available.”

The food court will be the first area to reopen, “hopefully” by Tuesday, and the rest of the facility may be reopened the following day. Food court tenants will have to come in and restock and clean their facilities.

Generator power was online as of Monday morning, and water was up and online at GPO.