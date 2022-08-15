Micronesia summer program interns make discoveries

The latest newsletter produced by the University of Guam’s Center for Island Sustainability shared that “the Micronesia Summer Bridge to Bachelor’s Program culminated its 2022 cycle with a poster presentation by its summer interns in July at the UOG Microscopy Teaching & Research Laboratory. The presentations highlighted new species found in the Micronesia region.”

According to the newsletter, “Yuji Chibana and Rhiden Moreno from Palau Community College presented a poster on ‘Palau Mangrove and Coral Reef Diatoms with Emphasis on Gyrosigma Regional Diversity’ and Jemalynn Iguel and Angel Santos from the Northern Marianas College presented on ‘Saipan Diatoms with Emphasis on Plagiotropis Regional Diversity.’”

The four students were the first to participate as interns on UOG’s campus this summer.

“Diatoms are single-celled algae found in oceans, lakes, and rivers. These microorganisms thrive in marine and freshwater habitats and produce 20% of the breathable oxygen on earth each year,” the newsletter stated.

Chibana and Moreno examined samples from “mangrove and coastal areas in Palau and Yap,” the release stated. “We found three species, two of which are new. This extends Palau’s library of gyrosigmas from eight to 10,” Moreno said. According to the CIS newsletter, “The two species identified were the gyrosigma variistriatum v2 and gyrosigma bowtie.”

Iguel and Santos identified “12 plagiotropis species from specimens collected in Saipan and 17 species collected from Palau.” According to Iguel, “samples extracted from the same site revealed diatom species that share similar characteristics, which supported the theory of regional endemicity,” the newsletter stated.

The four student interns began the program in June by “gathering diatom and algae samples in several mangrove and coastal sites on Guam. The collected samples contributed to an ongoing diatom research supported by the National Science Foundation’s Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR),” according to the newsletter.

“Professor Emeritus of Biology Christopher Lobban and his team of EPSCoR and NSF INCLUDES SEAS Islands Alliance supported student researchers/mentors worked closely with the interns in analyzing the samples at the EPSCoR-funded lab. NSF EPSCoR Student Research Experience and NSF INCLUDES: SEAS Islands Alliance undergraduate student researchers Khazmyne Kawamoto, Monita Paul and Britney Sison served as student mentors to the Saipan and Palau teams, respectively,” the newsletter stated.

The newsletter outlined that “the overall research project seeks to determine and document the native diatom species in the region, especially on Guam, (Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands), Palau, (Federated States of Micronesia), and the Marshall Islands.”

Lobban said in an earlier interview, “Basically, what we are trying to look for is to look for a signal for regional endemicity. So, we are looking at species that occur here but not in other places.”

The Micronesia Summer Bridge to Bachelor’s program offers opportunities to students from the Micronesian region who are interested in Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) research. Participants of the program receive a $3,000 stipend, comprehensive research training, faculty and near-peer mentorship, accommodations for travel, lodging, and food for those traveling to Guam, according to the newsletter.