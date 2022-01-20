Parents of Inarajan Middle School students received notice last Friday that students would be subject to random searches for contraband.

The letter, addressed to parents, stated, “due to the recent increase of infractions involving the use and possession of e-cigarettes, the IMS Administration has decided to begin the implementation of random search.”

E-cigarettes include Vapes, Pods, Mods, Puff Bars, Vape juice, and the like, all of which are illegal for minors under the age of 21 to possess.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The school administration asked parents to be diligent in discussing the consequences of the infraction and asked that parents work with the school to educate students about the harmful effects.

“We ask that we work together to educate our students about the harmful effects of these gateway drugs that affect brain development and create addictive habits that may have long-term negative effects,” principal Derrick Santos said in the letter.

The letter included a handout of the harmful effects e-cigarettes can cause.

Dr. Yolanda Carrera a retired Guam pediatrician with decades of experience treating youth, noted that e-cigarettes can have consequences for minors who utilize them.

“Let's start with nicotine. It’s one of the most addictive substances. It’s really hard to recover from addiction to nicotine. You have seen so many people that smoke cigarettes and find it really hard to quit. It’s not the cigarettes (themselves), but, the nicotine that’s addictive,” Carrera said.

The use of e-cigarettes or electronic nicotine delivery systems by young people has skyrocketed nationally in recent years, according to the truthinitiative.org website.

“About 1 in 5 high school students used e-cigarettes in 2020, many of whom were not smokers in the first place,” the website stated.

Carrera pointed out e-cigarettes still contain toxins that can harm lung health.

“There’s a lot of carcinogens in the vape that are very harmful, so their health will suffer even if there is no smoke there, there are still carcinogens. It can get absorbed into your lungs,” she said.

She said more studies on the effects of vaping or e-cigarettes are needed and advised students not to pick up the bad habit.