The Philippines secretary of migrant workers, Susana "Toots" Vasquez Ople, has granted the go-ahead to proceed with establishing a Migrant Workers Office in Guam, according to the Office of the Governor, referring to an update provided by Macy Maglanque, the labor attaché from the MWO in Los Angeles.

"Ople officially announced, earlier this month in a press briefing, that their country will open four new MWOs - one in Guam, another in Bangkok, Thailand, and two more yet to be determined," Adelup stated in a press release.

The MWO in Los Angeles is working closely with the Philippine consul general to facilitate and push forward the establishment of the MWO in Guam. Once established, the Guam MWO will be under the auspices of the consul general, Adelup added.

Maglanque met with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio at the tail end of January, when she provided updates on the initiative to establish an MWO on Guam.

"The Department of Migrant Workers is excited to launch an office in Guam, where thousands of Filipinos have made their home. I had the opportunity to meet with Filipinos in Guam and all have expressed their satisfaction with their living and working conditions. Productive meetings with members of the Guam Contractors Association and the Guam Department of Labor confirm Guam has a robust H-2B program that mutually benefits Filipino migrant workers and Guam’s people alike," Maglanque stated in the Adelup release.

The governor said the island can look forward to an expedited process for Filipino workers with the establishment of the Guam MWO and being able to move forward with military construction projects that have "experienced setbacks in recent years."

She thanked the government of the Philippines for supporting her request to open an MWO on Guam.

"I want to thank Philippine Reps. Ron Salo, Rodante Marcoleta, Rachel Arenas, and Felimon Espares, who visited Guam last month on a fact-finding mission, for pushing this matter forward upon their return to Manila. They listened to our government officials, local contractors and H-2B workers and recognized the urgency of finding solutions to these issues. In concert with lawmakers, DMW acted swiftly in implementing these solutions," Tenorio stated in the release.

Adelup announced in January that a delegation from Philippine Migrant Workers Office, based in Los Angeles, California, was expected to visit later that month.

That announcement came after several concessions were made to expedite the process of approving H-2B visa applications, following a meeting between Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Philippine lawmakers in December 2022.