Mika Piolo sat behind a sheet of plexiglass set up inside the makeshift courtroom at the San Ramon Building, adjacent to the Guam Judicial Center, as she recalled the evening she last heard from her husband, police Sgt. Elbert "Bert" Piolo.

Day 1 of trial for Mark Torre Jr., a former Guam Police Department officer, started in the Superior Court of Guam on Wednesday morning.

Torre is undergoing a second trial on charges of negligent homicide in connection to the 2015 shooting death of Sgt. Piolo. The shooting occurred outside of Torre's Yigo residence.

Mika Piolo was prosecuting attorney Basil O'Mallan's first witness called to testify.

"I'm his wife," said Mika Piolo, who was married to Bert for 14 years. "He was in a band, Soul Vibes."

Bert was playing the congas the night of July 12, 2015, at the Beach Bar in Tumon.

"He didn't come home," she said. "I was messaging him because our baby was crying. He was 8 months (old)."

"Did Bert ever come home that night?" said O'Mallan.

"No," said Mika.

"Do you know what happened?" O'Mallan said.

"Now I do," Mika said.

During cross examination, defense attorney Jay Arriola went through the text messages and phone calls that were exchanged between the couple that night.

It was during the one phone call that Bert answered just after midnight that he told Mika, "I'm getting off. I'm just cleaning up."

She also testified that she was unaware that her husband had planned on going to another bar in Tumon that evening.

Arriola also asked Mika if she recalled knowing if Bert was having an extramarital affair.

"You've had discussions, arguments with Bert, asking him to stop text messaging her," said Arriola.

"Yes," she said.

During the first trial in 2017, Abigail Reyes, who initially denied to police that she had any kind of intimate, physical relationship with Bert Piolo, testified that she had engaged in a physical relationship with him between the later part of 2011 up to the officer's death on July 13, 2015, Post files state.

The prosecution also called Greg Rosario to testify. He was working as a bartender at the Beach Bar and recalled seeing both Torre and Piolo that day.

Rosario said both had been drinking "a lot of Jack Daniels, beers and frequent shots" and appeared to be drunk before he overheard that their group was headed next to Abandon Ship, another bar in Tumon.

"They were having a very good time," he said.

Media coverage confusion

The temporary trial courtroom has limited seating to allow for safe social distancing.

Only 24 chairs have been set up and spaced a few feet apart inside the courtroom specifically for the public.

Prior to the government calling its first set of witnesses Wednesday, both the prosecution and the defense attorneys presented opening statements to the jury.

The Guam Daily Post was among the media that received prior approval to cover the hearing with audio and video recording, which was supposed to be streamed from inside the Guam Judicial Center atrium.

However, the court had not set up any monitor for the media or the public to view the hearing at that separate location by Wednesday morning.

It was about an hour before reporters were allowed into the San Ramon Building courtroom, but they were denied permission to record or bring any electronic devices inside.

Judge Arthur Barcinas apologized to the media for the confusion, as they work to figure out the media access to the trial in the days ahead.

Torre's trial is ongoing with the government scheduled to call more witnesses to testify.