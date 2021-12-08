Mile-long stretch of Dededo road set for repairs

A $6.4 million, year-long project to improve more than a mile of Route 28, also known as Ysengsong Road, is scheduled to begin in February.

The governor’s office announced Tuesday that the project can proceed, after Hawaiian Rock Products was selected to perform the work.

The federally funded project will cover from the road’s Route 1 entrance to Bumuchachu Street. Construction is expected to be completed in about 300 days, and would allow for adequate access to residents and businesses in the area.

The “major urban collector” has been in dire need of repair for years, according to Vince Arriola, director of the Department of Public Works.

“Improvements include repaving existing distressed or failed asphalt along Route 28, adding friction course, full and partial depth repairs, draining maintenance, refreshed road signage and striping, reconstruction of sidewalk ramps and detectable warning surfaces in Americans with Disabilities Act compliance, as well as new ADA-compliant curb ramps at the Route 28/27A intersection and at the midblock pedestrian crossing of Route 28 near Maria A. Ulloa Elementary School,” Adelup stated in a press release.