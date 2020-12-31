Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has signed a Programmatic Agreement with Rear Adm. John Menoni, Commander, Joint Region Marianas and the Guam State Historic Preservation Officer (SHPO) regarding military training and testing on Guam and its waters.

The Programmatic Agreement for Training and Testing (PATT) outlines the management for protection of historic and culturally significant sites while critical training and testing activities for military readiness take place.

It also includes a requirement for all incoming DOD military and civilian personnel, their families, contractors, and visiting foreign military personnel to undergo cultural sensitivity training that is created in collaboration with the SHPO, according to the governor's office.

The new agreement includes details about military training events, their location, and the type of archaeological report that will be generated after each event, according to the governor's office. This information will be used to monitor effects on historic sites.

As part of the agreement, there will be an increased focus on locating traditional cultural properties and identifying a process for how to list them as protected historic sites.

The PATT was drafted over the course of two years with input from multiple workshops and most recently a 30 day comment period and it replaces the 2009 Mariana Island Range Complex Programmatic Agreement.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and acting State Historic Preservation Officer Carlotte Leon Guerrero signed the agreement on Dec. 29 with the Navy rear admiral.

Cultural sensitivity training

The agreement states, in part:

• The military will conduct cultural sensitivity training for all incoming Department of Defense military and civilian personnel, their families and contractors and visiting military personnel.

• The military’s cultural resources manager will develop the training in collaboration with SHPO, to include curriculum based on the different geographical areas and the likely “cultural findings” in each. The curriculum shall include awareness of the importance of recognizing sensitive cultural material and how to protect it.

• The training will be required prior to the first use of a training area covered by the agreement.

• The training will be required every year for U.S. troops and foreign military personnel stationed on Guam.

What are traditional cultural properties?

The governor's office pointed to the National Park Service's National Register Bulletin 38.

That states, in part: "A traditional cultural property, then, can be defined generally as one that is eligible for inclusion in the National Register because of its association with cultural practices or beliefs of a living community that (a) are rooted in that community's history, and (b) are important in maintaining the continuing cultural identity of the community."