Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific awarded a $106,898,463 firm-fixed price task order to Core Tech-HDCC-Kajima LLC for the construction of an embarkation facility at Naval Base Guam in Apra Harbor, according to an announcement from the military.

The contract supports the Defense Policy Review Initiative and is funded by the government of Japan as part of an international agreement with the United States.

“This contract is the fourth of 12 Defense Policy Review Initiative military construction projects planned to be awarded by NAVFAC Pacific in fiscal year 2023 and is a significant step toward providing full capability for the Marine Corps on Guam,” said Rick Barnes, NAVFAC Pacific Guam Program Management Office acting director.

The work to be performed includes, but is not limited to, construction of a facility to be used for embarkation and debarkation by the Third Marine Expeditionary Force on ships at Naval Base Guam in Apra Harbor.

The facility consists of wash and inspection areas, cargo staging areas, a bio-secure holding area, water recycling and stormwater retention and infiltration basin, plus incidental related work.

“This project will provide required port embarkation capabilities that includes vital environmental protections to ensure full compliance with Guam’s environmental regulations,” said Barnes.

The expected completion date is October 2026.

The Guam Daily Post is an affiliate of Core Tech International Corp.