Military awards $103M contract for bachelor housing on Marine base

Alabama-based Caddell-Nan JV has been awarded a $103 million firm-fixed-price contract for the construction of bachelor enlisted quarters for the future Marine Corps base in Finegayan, the Defense Department announced Thursday.

The contract is for the design and construction of a multistory building complex that will provide housing for unaccompanied Marine Corps E1-E5 personnel.

The BEQ complex will consist of a tower, a community core building, wash-and-dry area and a utility building.

Work will also include site preparation, paving and site improvements, landscaping, fire lane, parking, pavilions, horseshoe pit, sidewalks, curbs, gutters, trash enclosures, bollards, signage and environmental mitigation. The project is expected to be complete by April 2023.

The contract is incrementally funded, with the first increment in the amount of $55.5 million being allocated at the time of award. The second increment will be funded in fiscal 2021 in the amount of $47.5 million.

The contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online and the Federal Business Opportunities websites, with six proposals received.

Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting entity.