A man who admitted to trespassing onto Andersen South, which is part of Andersen Air Force Base, in 2014 to steal building materials could have his supervised release in the District Court of Guam taken away after being accused of attempting to cheat a drug test.

Steven Leon Guerrero appeared before Magistrate Judge Joaquin Manibusan Jr. on Wednesday.

However, the hearing was continued for another three months, as Leon Guerrero has a pending case in the Superior Court of Guam.

In 2018, Leon Guerrero and three others were accused in a series of burglaries that included the theft of multiple items from a Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency warehouse.

He was taken back into custody following the local criminal charges filed against him.

According to court documents, Leon Guerrero was granted temporary release from custody in July 2019 to allow him to help his wife during a medical emergency.

Plastic tube, another person’s urine

The week after his release, he was ordered to take a drug test, but failed to report to the U.S. Probation Office, documents state.

Leon Guerrero went to take the drug test the following morning. A probation officer then noticed a plastic hose-like tube protruding from his genital area. The device is believed to be used to dispense substitute urine for a drug test, documents state.

The officer spotted the device, as Leon Guerrero placed the specimen cup on the counter and immediately pulled up his shorts in an alleged attempt to hide it.

Leon Guerrero refused to reveal where he got the urine in the device, documents state.

The probation office recommended he be held for 1 1/2 to two years for the violation.

Leon Guerrero is scheduled to answer for this latest violation on April 9.

Federal case

Leon Guerrero pleaded guilty to theft of property within the Special Maritime and Territorial Jurisdiction of the United States in June 2015.

He admitted that on June 5, 2014, he and Benjamin Ferrer unlawfully entered Andersen South without permission. They tried to steal building materials before they were intercepted by Air Force 36th Security Forces Squadron personnel.

He was sentenced to 10 months in the Bureau of Prisons and placed on three years' supervised release.