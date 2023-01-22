Joint Region Marianas, the primary military command on Guam, during an open house held Thursday at the facility meant to hold removed artifacts and archaeological discoveries, provided updates to how construction projects consider unearthed historic and cultural resources.

More than 120 members of the public attended the event, which took place at the Government of Guam Cultural Repository located on the University of Guam campus in Mangilao, JRM said in a press release.

The military organized the open house, in coordination with GovGuam and UOG, “in response to expressed community interest,” according to JRM.

“The open house provided an opportunity for the public to review the status of, and learn more about cultural resources preservation and management in support of the Marine Corps Relocation to Guam,” the military stated in its release.

During a press availability with local reporters, Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, commander of JRM, highlighted a number of accomplishments in recent years, including agreements with local government officials to preserve a prehistoric burial in place at Camp Blaz, the upcoming base for incoming Marines. Another “treatment plan” also was worked on last year on the construction site of a large urban combat training complex located at Andersen South.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, archaeological monitors made 27 discoveries of human skeletal remains in 2021 alone, some burials and some fragments, and six new discoveries of surface artifact scatters were made in 2022.

Military construction, according to information provided by JRM to media, also resulted in academic findings of ancient CHamoru living, including “changes in our understanding of prehistoric life on the Northern Plateau” - an area above the Ritidian Wildlife Refuge that is set to host multiple live-fire training ranges.

“The protection of Guam’s cultural resources is important to us,” Nicholson stated. “Our cultural and natural resource specialists from Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas are here today specifically to talk to the people of Guam. Our team is passionate about what they do, and excited to share their work with the community.”

Protesters

Outside the repository, some in the community expressed their clear opposition to the island’s further militarization.

Activists held signs, gathered in circles to sing songs, and were lined up along the road in front of the facility in protest of Department of Defense involvement in the disturbance of the island’s historic heritage.

Monaeka Flores, a member of Prutehi Litekyan: Save Ritidian, along with several community members, were outside Thursday night showing that there are people of Guam who oppose the establishment of any military firing range.

“There’s so many layers of violence, there’s so many layers of trauma, how much more do we have to endure? You know? It’s just relentless, it’s constant. All to push the agenda of empire, to promote colonization, to promote warfare in the region - not security. Genuine security means clean water, clean air, the protection of our ancestors, the protection of our environment. Safety in the community and all of those things are being compromised by this buildup and by the continued destruction of our environment and the desecration of our ancestors. All of that is being compromised,” Flores told The Guam Daily Post.

Flores said the protesters were sending a “clear message” that the military’s actions over archaeological findings is “not appropriate.

“The sacred evidence of our ancestors' lives removed and now this building represents all of that desecration. And it’s been the military’s bargaining chip to rationalize a lot of their plans for the buildup,” Flores said.

Building the facility was an early commitment from the military and, ultimately, the military provided about $12 million in DOD grant funds to construct it.

The repository is managed through a cooperative agreement between UOG and the Department of Chamorro Affairs, so federal officials using the locally run building for their own purposes was another point of contention for Flores and others.

“So, for Joint Region Marianas to use this venue, to use the repository as a venue for activities, it’s a little insensitive. And it also makes it appear that they have ownership over the repository, which they do not,” Flores said.

JRM also shared some remarks from Patrick Lujan, Guam’s state historic preservation officer, who called the repository an important facility to protect artifacts found throughout Guam, not just those unearthed in military projects.

The facility will store “pretty much everything” within the Guam Museum’s inventory, as well, Lujan said.

“This is finally a home for these artifacts,” he said.

Activists protesting the event told the Post they see the disturbance of these items as something that never should have happened in the first place.

“It’s very frustrating. This whole facility exists, in the first place, because of everything they have destroyed. So, for them to come back here and say, ‘We’re here to do outreach to engage the community to let them know about all the great projects we’re doing for the people of Guam’ - it’s extremely problematic and it’s extremely painful, to be quite honest. It should not have been allowed in the first place,” said Flores.