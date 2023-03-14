Military contracts audit: Impact in millions

After nearly two years, the Office of Public Accountability has finally completed its review of Business Privilege Tax collections on military construction projects, finding several deficiencies and a total reported financial impact of more than $22 million.

But the OPA also determined that a variety of factors, including a lack of information on actual contract payments and insufficient exemption documentation, made it difficult to fairly estimate a contractor's potential unreported or underreported taxable gross receipts. And until those factors are resolved, determining reportable gross receipts and BPT due would remain a challenge.

The OPA began its audit in June 2021, following the request from Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, who wanted to know whether federal defense contractors were filing and paying taxes on Guam as required by local law.

“Based on our initial findings, and subsequently corroborated by the OPA report, it is clear that there’s at least $22 million that the government of Guam has lost out on. While we are unable to determine the maximum extent of the leakage, we know we neglected $22 million that could’ve gone to schools, (the Guam Memorial Hospital), public health, public safety – the list of problems that millions of dollars could fix goes on,” Barnes stated in a press release following the publication of the OPA audit.

The vice speaker added that she has begun engaging with fellow lawmakers, Del. James Moylan and Joint Region Marianas on how to address the OPA's finding and will be writing to federal and local enforcement officials to ensure “that Guam receives the taxes rightfully owed.”

Extensive audit

The audit covered fiscal years 2016 through 2020 and utilized information from USAspending, a resource website used to track government spending.

There are three parts to the extensive audit: registration and licensing; contracting gross receipts, BPT and BPT exemptions; and other findings.

In addition to finding licensing issues among certain contractors, the OPA reported non-coordination between the Department of Revenue and Taxation and the Contractor Licensing Board, as well as lapses in monitoring compliance with registration and reporting among federal contractors.

DRT submitted a final response to the OPA's report in mid-January, concurring with some of the recommendations and findings – and contesting others.

With regard to licenses, DRT found that certain contractors did have licenses with CLB for certain periods of time or were licensed with the Guam Board of Registration for Professional Engineers, Architects and Land Surveyors. But the department also stated that it believed there should be discussions with CLB and PEALS to ensure proper coordination between, while adding that it has worked – and is working – on improving procedures and processes to better determine whether federal contractors are complying with registration and reporting.

Gross receipts, BPT and exemptions comprised the bulk of the audit. In the areas, the OPA noted that gross receipts and BPT data provided by DRT for 16 contractors showed tax rates ranging from 0.19% to 4.31%, well below the prior 4% BPT and the 5% BPT, which became effective in April 2018.

That could be due to exemptions, tax credits or tax adjustments. For the 16 contractors, potentially foregone tax revenues would amount to over $5 million, the OPA stated.

In another review, the OPA examined gross receipts filings from 25 contractors, from which six claimed exemptions. However, auditors could not confirm whether the filers were prime contractors, which are ineligible for exemptions, or subcontractors, which can avail of the tax break.

“Additionally, no documentation was provided to verify if the tax filer or the exemptions claimed by certain contractors, numbering from one to 15 contractors, are eligible and valid according to the law. The claimed exemptions significantly reduced contractors’ taxable gross receipts, reducing their tax liabilities. For the six contractors alone, questionable exemptions totaled over $10 million or the equivalent to over $500K (at 4%) potentially foregone BPTs,” the OPA stated.

The OPA also noted limitations with reported data, based on the tax form used by contractors. DRT's system cannot automatically distinguish and generate gross receipts for military construction versus local construction contracts, BPT due and paid for military versus local construction contracts and exemptions availed for military or local construction projects, according to the OPA.

Moreover, without information on actual contract payments and a list of contractors/sub-contractors with qualified/allowable exemptions, neither DRT nor OPA can accurately determine reportable gross receipts and BPT due from military construction.

“Therefore, we cannot accurately ascertain the impact of potentially uncollected revenues on military construction contracts on Government of Guam (GovGuam) revenues,” the OPA stated.

Other findings

The OPA additionally found inadequate process and review of GRT-BPT filings and exemptions claimed and a lack of clarity for procedures in pursuing unpaid or delinquent taxes, among other findings.

“The lapses in monitoring contractor registrations, limitations in the GR-BPT form, and other factors and variables (of undeterminable values) affect the reportable (gross receipts). Additionally, the lack of information on actual contract payments, insufficient exemption documentation, lack of exemptions post reviews and periodic audits are some of the vital factors that pose challenges in determining a fair estimate of a contractor’s potential unreported/underreported taxable (gross receipts),” the OPA stated.

DRT has established a Tax Enforcement Division Compliance Initiative program for federal contractors. The OPA stated that the initiative began 16 days after the audit began, but DRT stated in its response that the first phase began prior to June 2021.

According to the OPA, the program has found 78% filing compliance. Phase I is ongoing and Phase II, for an in-depth review of potential understatement, is expected to be performed in the second quarter of this fiscal year, which ends in March.

The tax department needs to collaborate with Defense Finance and Accounting Services, which makes direct payments to contractors and makes arrangements for payment information, to obtain information on actual contract payments for awarded contracts and perform periodic audits, the OPA stated.

DRT stated that it has reached out to federal partners to assist with obtaining information as recommended.

The OPA listed a slew of other recommendations, including increasing manpower at DRT, and for the Guam Legislature to clearly define the role of an oversight body or commission that needs to monitor awarded contractors periodically and update the status of awarded military contracts.