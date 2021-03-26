Military: Development of Marine Corps base on Guam is on track

Construction projects for the relocation of close to 5,000 Marines and about 1,500 family members from Okinawa to Guam are on track even with the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the military's Joint Region Marianas.

"Although three construction projects were briefly paused for two weeks in late 2020 to prevent the potential spread of the virus, the pause did not affect the overall progress of the projects," Joint Region stated on Thursday.

The development of the Marine Corps base, named in honor of the late Brig. Gen. Vicente "Ben" Blaz, the first CHamoru Marine to reach the rank of general, has reached certain milestones:

• The project to clear the main base in Dededo's Finegayan area and install utilities infrastructure, roads and the perimeter fence is 85% complete.

• Projects are underway to construct three barracks facilities.

• The base administration building and the central fuel station have been awarded and have commenced.

• The first of two projects at the Mason Live Fire Training Range Complex is 75% complete. This project provides four ranges, including a known distance rifle and pistol range, as well as the access road and utilities infrastructure to support the entire range complex.

• The second project, the multi-purpose machine gun range, is expected to be awarded in 2021.

The Marines' relocation is part of the agreement between the U.S. and Japan to reduce the presence of U.S. troops in Okinawa and relocate them to Guam, Hawaii and elsewhere.

Japan is paying $3 billion of the $8 billion relocation cost.

"The Defense Policy Review Initiative plan of record is in full execution and on track to support (the Department of Defense's) agreements with the government of Japan. Per agreements, the Marine Corps is committed to commencing the relocation of approximately 5,000 Marines to Guam by the end of the first half of the 2020s," Joint Region stated.

"Less than 1,500 family members are expected to arrive in Guam during the relocation. The arrival of personnel will be staggered, and the rate of the force flow will be based on the pace of construction of facilities to support those forces."

Approximately 800 jobs available to civilians are expected to be created. Job opportunities will be available to those who meet the specific criteria and requirements for the position, according to Joint Region.

Guam infrastructure upgrades funded by the Defense Department include roadway improvements, water and wastewater infrastructure improvements, and the modernization of Guam's commercial port.

"Additionally, the DOD has facilitated a $12 million grant for the construction of the future Guam Cultural Repository. This facility will serve as a key resource for ongoing research, education and interpretive activities by and for the people of Guam, and will also enhance outreach and tourism activities as visitors come to know and appreciate the history of the CHamoru people in Guam and throughout the region," the military stated.