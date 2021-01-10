Military exercise participants to stay in Guam hotels; follow strict COVID-19 protocol

Military personnel from U.S. Navy aircraft squadrons along with those of allied nations Australia, Canada, India and Japan will be on Guam in the next few weeks.

The stay will be for the duration of Exercise Sea Dragon 2021, an annual multinational exercise, according to Joint Region Marianas.

Officials didn’t say how many service members will be on island and staying in local hotels, but they did note there are COVID-19 procedures in place to help ensure the safety of visiting service members and the community.

According to the press release, all participants are required to enter a 14-day restriction of movement sequester in their home country in order to insulate and protect themselves from potential infection within their country.

Then, no more than 72 hours before traveling to Guam, participants must receive a negative COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction test result.

When they arrive in Guam, exercise participants will be placed in a supplemental restricted movement status for 14 days.

During this supplemental restriction of movement, service members will only be allowed to travel to and from their on-base workplace and their off-base lodging, with restricted movements once on base, the press release states.

“Off-base activities are prohibited for all exercise participants to further prevent the spread of COVID-19,” officials stated. “This restriction will be strictly enforced and is for the health and safety of both the local community as well as the service members involved in the exercise.

“All government of Guam Pandemic Condition of Readiness and Executive Order guidelines and military public health orders apply and any service member suspected to be in violation will be investigated and held accountable, if appropriate,” JRM officials added.