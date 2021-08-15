The military's Joint Region Marianas has established Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness 3 for all military installations on Guam due to destructive winds of 57 mph or higher expected within 48 hours.

Tropical storm-force winds brought on 16W are expected to begin affecting the area Monday afternoon with the closest point of approach predicted on Tuesday at approximately 1 p.m., according to the military.

The military installations on Guam are moving to TCCOR 3 expeditiously due to the various unit and personnel requirements at the onset of destructive winds.

“Joint Region Marianas has established TCCOR 3 to facilitate proactive planning and coordination among all military services island-wide, and to ensure our preparedness to mitigate any substantial interruption to normal activities and operations,” said JRM Commander Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, in a press release. “We have additional military personnel and assets on the ground and in port supporting summer exercises, therefore this action errs on the side of caution as we work to safeguard service members, ships and aircraft from the possibility of destructive winds.”

Military personnel are currently securing facilities and housing residents are advised to commence heavy weather preparedness efforts, the military stated.