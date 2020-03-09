Military, Guam police investigating Tumon brawl

Military security and local police are looking into a street brawl that took place in Tumon early morning Sunday.

The fight was captured on video and has been widely circulated.

"We are aware of the fight that occurred in Tumon early Sunday morning. Joint Region Marianas and (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) are looking into allegations that those involved in the fight were active-duty service members," said Joint Region Marianas spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Rick Moore. "Joint Region Marianas and NCIS are in contact with Guam Police Department regarding the incident."

Moore added that command leadership continues to reinforce the importance of behavior on liberty and the standards of conduct all service members are expected to maintain, both on and off duty.

Sgt. Paul Tapao, Guam Police Department spokesman, confirmed GPD is investigating.

'Learn how to act'

Video of the fight is circulating on social media. It shows a number of men – reportedly military personnel – fighting until others begin yelling, "Break it up, break it up! Security, break it up!" They manage to pull several people apart.

The video has caught the attention of thousands. On Instagram, a man who goes by the username @comedian_chaleejr, had a few choice words for those fighting.

"Come on, this is Guam, man. We are visitors here ... you all need to learn how to act," he said. "They know you all are military. Showing your a-- (and) tearing up these people's streets."