Different military commands on Guam are investigating their service members' involvement in a hiking incident during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two members of a hiking group of military service members were rescued after a trek to the Fena Reservoir and Mount Lam Lam areas over the weekend went wrong.

The Guam Fire Department's 911 center received a call at 7:51 p.m. Sunday that a man hiking in the Fena Reservoir area had been separated from his group. An hour later, rescue units found the hiker, who was transported to Naval Hospital Guam for treatment and observation, GFD stated.

At 4:40 a.m., 911 received a call that another one of the group members had been lost around the Mount Lam Lam area. Rescue units entered the trail but were informed at 7:53 a.m. that second hiker had been found on a roadway and brought to Naval Hospital Guam by a motorist, according to GFD.

The group went hiking as Guam residents were under a stay-at-home order from the governor and service members are prohibited from in-person gatherings under the Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1.

"Individual commands are investigating their service members' involvement in the incident," stated Navy Lt. Cmdr. Rick Moore, public affairs officer for Joint Region Marianas. "If a service member is suspected of violating HPCON C, PCOR 1, or other local health protection order, whether on or off base, we will investigate."

The military is under Health Protection Condition Charlie, or HPCON C, the second-highest level of sustained community transmission in this pandemic, which forbids "in-person gatherings," according to the Defense Department's website.

Service members who are found to be in violation of these directives may be held accountable under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, Moore added.