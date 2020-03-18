The military leadership on Guam is investigating a Facebook post by someone identifying himself as a Navy gunner’s mate.

"Joint Region Marianas is aware of the inappropriate post made online. We are investigating this, to include whether this post was in fact made by a U.S. Navy sailor. Social media posts like this don't meet the high standards we set for our personnel as they communicate online, and are not representative of the Navy or the (Department of Defense)."

The FB post, which has since been deleted or is no longer public, comments on complaints of a recent decision to restrict access to Andersen Air Force Base and Naval Base Guam and the commissaries.

“Ya’ll locals need to keep ya’ll a-- off our base taking all our food and supplies and s--- ya’ll got your own stores in town dammit,” was written on a Facebook page.

Local veterans and National Guard personnel who aren’t working under Title 10 orders are only allowed to shop on military installations on Saturdays and Sundays, according to the emergency declarations, drawing much ire from many among the local veteran community. One man called The Guam Daily Post expressing frustration that the decision was made without ample notification to the veteran community. Another said he had served the nation and feels like they're being "set aside" now that it's no longer convenient for the military to help them: "Just like them, we need food and water."

Other people commented on the post, agreeing with Varnado, one person noting: “Losers lmao.” And another person noting: “They realize base is a privilege not (a) right.”