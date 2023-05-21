In the midst of the construction of Camp Blaz, the military said it's making sure the environment is carefully considered, according to a news release, stating it remains committed to working in accordance with the “Green Guam” pledge made with the local government.

Joint Region Marianas' Rachel Landers explained in an article for the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service that efforts include collaborating with local agencies to “develop the most efficient infrastructure possible and support Guam's goals for sustainable and renewable energy.”

The article stated that means improvement of water wells, water tanks, water treatment buildings and generator buildings, along with upgrading the infrastructure of the Harmon Power Substation.

The Harmon Power Substation is interconnected with the Camp Blaz substation. A substation on Andersen Air Force Base improves electrical power in the northern part of the island, according to Landers.

The resources used were carefully considered to not introduce invasive plants and animals, and to ensure endangered species are protected.

“To date, more than 7,000 native plants have been relocated out of construction sites and protected in a nursery on site. During the final landscaping phase, some of these native plants will be carefully selected and used for landscaping and others will be replanted in protected habitat areas,” Landers wrote, adding that invasive species will be removed before the replanting.

Sheeka Tareyama, a natural resource specialist with Camp Blaz, said the military tracks “every detail of every individual plant, from how much water it has gotten to how much it has grown.”

The enhancement efforts will provide a healthy habitat to aid in the recovery of the sihek, or Guam kingfisher, and fanihi, or Mariana fruit bat, the release stated. Another goal is to introduce plants eaten by Mariana eight-spot butterfly caterpillars to boost the rare butterfly population.

“Although the forest enhancement and other long-term work will not be complete for a few more years, these conservation areas will become new focus areas for islandwide community engagement, research and further environmental investment,” Landers said.

“Given the extensive conservation efforts, a future driver might even catch a glimpse of a rare eight-spot butterfly flitting by the sign that reads 'U.S. Marine Corps Camp Blaz,'” she added.