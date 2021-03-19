Military lifts ban on troops patronizing Guam bars

Military personnel on Guam are no longer forbidden from going to island bars.

A March 19 policy guidance from the military leadership on Guam states: "In alignment with local public health authorities, and in light of improving public health conditions, the prohibition against access to bars is hereby rescinded. Patronage of bars, indoor or outdoor dining at off-base establishments and off-base social gatherings are authorized consistent with (the governor’s Feb. 19 and Jan. 28 executive orders) and any supplementing goal public health guidance."

All authorized dining and social gatherings must adhere to social distancing, hygiene and cloth face-covering protocol,” according to the policy.

Brig. Gen. Jeremy T. Sloane who is the commander, 36th Wing at Andersen Air Force Base, and Rear Admiral John Menoni, commander of the Joint Region Marianas, jointly signed the policy.

