Military personnel on Guam are no longer forbidden from going to island bars.

A March 19 policy guidance from the military leadership on Guam states: “In alignment with local public health authorities, and in light of improving public health conditions, the prohibition against access to bars is hereby rescinded.”

But the guidance also adds that troops can go to bars and indoor or outdoor dining establishments and off-base social gatherings on the condition that the activities and the venues adhere to government of Guam COVID-19 safety rules.

“All authorized dining and social gatherings must adhere to social distancing, hygiene and cloth face-covering protocol,” the policy advisory stated.

The governor has mandated mask-wearing, keeping a distance of 6 feet between people who don't share the same household and limited seating at 50% capacity in restaurants.

Brig. Gen. Jeremy T. Sloane, who is the commander, 36th Wing, at Andersen Air Force Base, and Rear Adm. John Menoni, commander of Joint Region Marianas, jointly signed the policy statement.

Bars on Guam were allowed to reopen on Feb. 24, nearly a year after the pandemic started. They were among the last of the island businesses allowed to reopen following the COVID-19-related shutdowns on Guam.

Certain Guam bar owners have sued the government of Guam in federal court. Thomas Peinhopf, the owner of Tumon bars The Shady Lady and Livehouse, has previously stated: “To just disregard an entire group of humans, and not allow them to survive is brutal. It’s wrong. In my opinion, the label essential, nonessential – it’s discriminatory. Who am I to say that your profession is worthless?” he asked.