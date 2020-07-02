Military lifts restrictions on bars, restaurants

Most military personnel can once again patronize local bars and dine in at restaurants now that the Joint Region Marianas public health order has been lifted.

The JRM public health order was placed in effect for Navy, Marines and Coast Guard personnel on Guam from such activities last month following a spike in COVID-19 cases.

A similar prohibition was placed on Air Force personnel at Andersen Air Force Base. The Air Force hasn’t announced any changes in its policy.

On Wednesday afternoon, government of Guam public health officials reported eight additional COVID-19 cases. Five of those new cases were confirmed by the Department of Defense, though it wasn’t reported whether they are service members and what branch of the military they represent.

Those new cases are on top of the 46 military service members – 35 of whom were members of a unit deployed to Andersen Air Force – who’ve tested positive in the previous weeks.

Rear Adm. John Menoni, commander of Joint Region Marianas, said other installation and individual command regulations remain in effect to slow the spread of the virus.

“Continued personal responsibility and adherence to social distancing, hygiene and face mask requirements are critical to our success. Moreover, compliance with operational restriction of movement and other requirements ... are critical to our ability to execute missions on Guam and throughout the Pacific theater," he stated.

The memo notes that the island and Naval Base Guam are still in a public health emergency due to the ongoing pandemic.

“Although the most recent threat has waned, and the government of Guam continues its phased reopening consistent with ongoing public health assessments, I will not hesitate to issue any necessary public health orders or reinstate limitations on area personnel if a new or recurring threat to public health and mission readiness emerges,” Menoni stated.