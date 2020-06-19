Military personnel prohibited from bars, dine-in restaurants

U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard personnel stationed on Guam are prohibited from going to all bars and dining in at restaurants, Navy Lt. Cmdr. Rick Moore, public affairs officer for the Joint Region Marianas, confirmed Friday.

The policy was implemented in light of the response to COVID-19, the ongoing public health emergency on Guam and Naval Base Guam, and increased reports of positive COVID-19 cases on Guam in the past 36 hours.

The policy went into effect immediately.

"This temporary order will terminate at 4 p.m. on Thursday, 25 June, unless it is rescinded sooner," Moore stated.

Andersen Air Force Base policy

In addition, as of Thursday, service members both permanently and temporarily assigned to Andersen Air Force Base must still limit travel to essential trips only, such as:

• going to a grocery store, gas station, post office or pharmacy;

• transiting to and from work; and

• for individual outdoor exercise.

The service members' dependents are also highly encouraged to limit travel to essential trips only.

The policy on essential trips will remain in effect until further directed.

The Andersen North Gate will be open 24 hours, while its main gate and Santa Rosa gate will remain closed until further notice.

All individuals entering the base will be required to undergo COVID-19 medical screening prior to entry.

Those experiencing influenza-like illness and symptoms will be denied access to the base and will be asked to stay home.

Installation access is restricted to Mission Essential Personnel Monday through Friday.

All other personnel with privileges will have access Saturday and Sunday.